West Sussex darts ace through to PDC UK Open

It’s billed as the FA Cup of darts – and the PDC’s UK Open will feature a Bognor-based player this year.

Among the mix of amateurs and pros all bidding to claim the first PDC major of the year will be Modus Darts’ newest acquisition, Rob Collins, who gets into the event as one of 16 Rileys amateur qualifiers.

After travelling to Coventry, Sheffield and South Benfleet’s Rileys competitions Collins managed to secure his spot at London Victoria with some great results, including a 102 average in the last 64 and a 4-3 win in the final.

Special mentions go to two other Bognor players – Cliff Prior and Simon Wood – for making the quarter-finals.

The UK Open takes place from March 1 to 3 at Butlins in Minehead and will be live on TV.