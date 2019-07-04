West Chiltington knocked off top-spot by neighbours Steyning

Steyning visited Division 3 West leaders West Chiltington & Thakeham on Saturday and came away with a good five-wicket victory.

Asked to bowl first on a hot day, the visitors dismissed Chilt’s prolific openers Matthew Wood (duck) and Morne Louw (four) quickly before restricting them to 198-9 off 45 overs. Only former Steyning colt Jack Elliott-Monday offering much resistance with 77.

Steyning’s reply was checked by Ben Lucking (3-30) but they recovered from 129-5 to win with no further loss of wicket as Dave Kennett hit an unbeaten 46.

In a congested division, Chilt slip to fifth whilst Steyning are up to third.

Chilt’s 2nds and 3rds also lost to make it a bad day in the sun for the boys.

Next week Chilt host Roffey 2s, their 2nds visit Steyning 2nds and their 3rds host Warnham.

This week it’s their adult cricket week which includes games against several local sides, a touring team and the Sussex Martlets.

