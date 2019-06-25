West Chiltington go top as club remembers much loved Monday

West Chiltington & Thakeham went top of Division 3 West with a comfortable eight-wicket win at Broadwater on Saturday.

Having inserted their hosts, Chilt quickly had Broadwater 18-5 with both opening quicks Reuben Taylor (4-25) and Jake Hodgson (2-31) charging in to destroy the Broadwater top-order.

However a lower-order revival saw the Worthing-side recover to 176 all out in 43 overs. Nigel Waller (32), Graham Merritt-Blann (35), and Fitzroy Hodges (18) made 85 between them but extras topscored for the hosts with 49.

In reply, despite losing opener Ollie Holden (17) and captain Jack Elliott-Monday (five), an unbeaten 97-run third-wicket partnership between Morné Louw (76) and Taylor (59) again saw Chilt home with 14 overs to spare.

Just three points now separates the division’s top four clubs as Chilt host neighbours Steyning on Saturday as the league reaches the halfway mark.

Chilt’s 2nds and 3rds also won on Saturday before the club took a side up to Aldershot to play for the Tim Monday Cup.

The much loved former Wisborough Green and Chilt player started as a boy in Aldershot and several who remembered the great man were in attendance as Brighton players Tim Jarvis and Hugo Gillespie returned to play for Chilt in honour of their former captain.

West Chilt chairman Stephen Hodgson said: “Another unbeaten weekend for the club was topped off by a great day at Aldershot.

"It was good to see so many who played and remembered Tim from both sides. For once the cricket was academic!”