West Chilt retain Division 3 West status after win over basement side

West Chiltington & Thakeham effectively secured another season in Division 3 West after a narrow win at bottom club Stirlands.

Electing to bat at Birdham, the visitors didn’t make the most of a strong start reaching 201-7 off their 45 overs. The top four all got in but none reached fifty as Nat Clowes picked up 3-44.

Iain Haggart scored 15 for Chilt

After tea, the home side had reached 172-5 (George Coles made 59) before Jack Elliott-Monday bagged 3-26. The last man was caught with two balls to spare. Stirlands were relegated as a consequence.

In Division 6, West Chilt 2nd XI are still alive with two games to go after thrashing basement side Goring by 202 runs. Ben Lucking made his first adult ton (116) in 287-7 before veteran James Chaloner took 5-9 as Goring never got going.

Chilt remain second bottom and visit fellow strugglers Broadbridge Heath next Saturday before hosting Crawley Eagles in the last match.

In Division 10, captain Simon Capel hit 87 in the 3rd XI’s 225-7 against Ifield 4th XI at Thakeham. Ifield were 129 all out with Jacob Aichroth and Jonathan Denton bagging braces. They remain in third place. Chilt’s Sunday side lost a low scoring match at Slindon.

Skipper Jack Elliott-Monday made 30 then took 3-26

Chairman Stephen Hodgson said: “Hopefully all our sides will consolidate this term - still some work for our 2nds to retain their status. The colts have continued to develop with our U12s winning the SJCF Shield and our U14s having a chance to play at Hove in the Sussex Champions League if they can win their play off.

"I’d also make a special mention for our overseas Morné Louw who has impressed on and off the field. We will miss him when he returns to South Africa next month.”

