Victory over Honeybees is sweet for Chichester ladies

Two of Chichester Hockey Club's ladies' teams had excellent wins in the latest weekend of action. See reports below - and get involved in the coverage by sending hockey reports and pictures to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk

Honeybees 0 Chichester II 8

Sussex Ladies division one

Chichester carried recent excellent performances into this game away to Honeybees.

It was another early push-back but Chi were not sleeping. They started positively and were in command from the first whistle.

The passing was intricate and direct enabling the play to flow from defence through midfield to the forwards. Juste Balkyte and Lizzy Kies gave Chichester more options in the forward line.

Chi’s first goal was from regular goalscorer Sarah Jessop, a beautiful reverse sweep looping over the Honeybees keeper.

Chichester were in control, passing was accurate and the willingness of the Chi players meant they were always to the ball first and this led to Balkyte scoring after some good passing to make it 2-0 at the break.

As soon as the whistle went for the second half Kies was off and running making it up to the home side’s D and passing to Jessop, who was awarded a penalty corner. This resulted in Connie Stockman’s wonderful reverse shot into the near post.

Chi continued to dominate, Alex Hurd’s intercepting and passing was outstanding in midfield. Lois Rice was making a nuisance of herself, going close on many occasions.

Balkyte scored again after another penalty corner when she was able to outfox the home side.

Hurd and Jessop’s hard work was rewarded when Hurd scored at the near post from the top of the circle.

Chi’s defence pushed high up the pitch, causing the home side more headaches. Balkyte, in good positions throughout the match, claimed her hat-trick with a far-post deflection.

As the opposition got wearier, Rice scored after some lovely play from the midfield sending the Honeybees in a spin.

Chichester kept pressing, and with a few minutes to go, Jessop scored from the most acute angle – a brilliant end to a brilliant game for Chi.

Chichester: Julie Abson, Tracy Austin, Jackie Baxter, Kayleigh McKay, Connie Stockman, Kate Woods, Alex Hurd, Sarah Jessop, Lois Rice, Juste Balkyte, Lizzy Kies.

Basingstoke V 1 Chi Ladies IV 2

Chi Ladies didn’t let the cold, dark and wet conditions dampen their spirits as they travelled to Basingstoke for a well drilled and strong performance.

Chi attacked Basingstoke in waves but seemed to lack fluidity in their passing with Basingstoke intercepting. A break for Chi came from being awarded a short corner which was deftly sent in by Kelly Lillywhite and converted by Mandy Clark.

Questionable umpiring decisions went against Chi and an equaliser went in.

But Chi picked themselves up and came on strong in the second half. Some lovely short, sharp passing from Rachel Austin released Lillywhite and Clark to trouble the keeper. A shot just whistled past the post from Clark and Lillywhite’s deflection just missed.

Tess Hartland made some fast runs up the right to outpace the Basingstoke defence. Basingstoke had some fast paced attacks but these were not good enough to beat the Chi defence who worked tirelessly and Rhianna Batchelor in goal made some fine saves.

Chi kept up the pressure and were rewarded with another goal from Clark to clinch a deserved win.

Player of the match was Gillian Ashton.

Chi ladies: Batchelor; Johnson; Ashton; Whittington; Stemp; Howarth; Willway; Austin; Homer; Hartland; Lillywhite; Clark.