University of Chichester's sporting stars are crowned - picture special

The University of Chichester’s netball squad picked up the prestigious Club of the Year honour in the final accolade handed out at the 2019 Sports Awards.

The event, hosted by the Sports Federation and Students’ Union, was attended by more than 300 athletes from clubs such as lacrosse, basketball and swimming, as well as distinguished guests and VIPs.

There was a steady flow of sporting award winners on stage / Picture by Katie Corr

The Sports Federation works with more than 25 clubs at the university that take part in competitive sport, recreational opportunities, campaigning and charity work. Many clubs compete in British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) leagues and cups and some of the honours recognised specific BUCS achievements.

The BUCS Team of the Year award went to netball ones, who won their league and were runners-up in the South Eastern Conference cup.

The men’s football first team secured a South Eastern 1A title on the last day of the season and men’s futsal ones and netball fives both clinched their divisions after unbeaten league campaigns.

Women’s handball were plate champions at the Nationals at the Medway Park sports centre in Gillingham whilst men’s indoor cricket made it to the Super 8s in the National Trophy finals.

Team, club and full colours were awarded to a number of athletes while Norwegian rugby star Lars Thorkildsen and footballer Courtney Trodd, who played in goal for England Universities, received international colours.

Fresher of the Year award went to Trodd’s team-mate Holly Muirhead.

Rafael Santos was Joe Sharpe Football Personality of the Year and Emmett Dunn and Rosie Willis received Steve Bernard Football Fresher awards.

Trampolining were Most Improved Club of the Year, with Most Improved Team of the Year going to men’s tennis. Cricketer Ant McCormack won Most Improved Player and SU Sports Personality of the Year.

Fellow cricketer Thomas Veillard was voted Sportsman of the Year and Sophie Phelps from women’s football and netballer Krystyna Sawicki won Sportswoman of the Year.

The Contribution to Sport award went to Carl Pennifold, Rain Robinson was Unsung Hero of the Year and Keara Peters, Ben Skinner, Gabby Taylor and Courtney Trodd were presented with a Sports Federation Award of Excellence.

Pro Vice-Chancellor (student experience) Dr Mark Mason said: “Once again, this event has left me with a deep sense of pride in our incredibly successful Sports Federation and all our wonderful students and staff who are part of it.

“Our sporting ethos and achievements exemplify those of the University of Chichester as a whole. We consistently exceed expectations, deliver high-quality performances and there’s an overwhelming sense of belonging to an authentic, supportive and vibrant community.”