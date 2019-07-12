Two opens for price of one for Chichester sailors ... star pupils descend on Itchenor

The Chichester Yacht Club Solo and Europe Opens were held on the same day in beautiful sunshine, with the early light wind re-inforced by a southerly sea breeze.

Race officer Phil Allen set an inverted P course with the committee boat toward the Bowling end of the CYC lake.

Close racing at Schools Week at Itchenor / Picture MPI Brokers

In race one the tide was very strong, pushing the boats back from the line, but as the afternoon progressed the tide changed causing a few boats to cross the line early.

The Lake area was very busy with neighbours Dell Quay running their regatta at the same time. It made a fine spectacle to see the visiting Itchenor keelboats gracefully sailing through the lake on their way to Dell Quay.

Some 13 boats competed in the Solo open, with a good representation from CYC and Papercourt.

In race one Alex Butler took the first place followed by Fraser Hayden and Richie Bailey. In races two and three, Ray Collins from Locks Heath SC finished first, followed by Paul Trevan in race two and Butler in race three.

When the series results were calculated, Collins won with a nett Score of two, closely followed by Butler on three, with Trevan and Doug Latta both scoring eight.

Four boats competed in the Europe Open, run on the same course as the Solo Open.

The series saw a close race between CYC’s Lucy Boreham and Overy Staithe SC’s Malcolm Moreley.

In race 1, Moreley finished ahead, but in the following two races Boreham took first place.

The series winner was Boreham, followed by Moreley, with CYC’s Geoff Newman in third place.

After the racing the competitors enjoyed a race tea.

ITCHENOR

Itchenor Sailing Club held their popular Schools Sailing Week for the 67th consecutive year.

Conditions in Chichester Harbour were ideal for almost 300 competitors in Fevas and Fireflies from across the country.

After a practice day the Feva fleet of 90-plus engaged in competition for real on Monday and Tuesday with three races each day.

Early to show on Monday were Raulf Berry and Ben Bradley from Portsmouth Grammar with victory in the first race. Ralph Nevile and Tom Stratton Brown (Eggars School) were second, as they were on the next race. Third were Tom and Tristan Ahlheid from Weydon.

Ben and Tommy Millard took line honours in the second race. Monday’s final race saw the Eggars crew move up from second to first, followed by the Weydon pair, with Libby and Rosie Thompson from Beaconsfield High in their best place of the regatta.

Tuesday started with Nevile and Stratton Brown firmly in the lead. This lead was consolidated by a second in the next race behind the Ahlheids.

The Weydon crew took first place in the final race but it was not enough to overhaul to series lead established by the boys from Eggars.

The Firefly event started in earnest on Thursday after practice on Wednesday, and the winds were very light and the experienced race officer Alastair Shaw had to wait for a sea breeze before he could get racing started.

Barty Gray and Adela Wilson took the first race ahead of two RGS Guildford crews – Oliver Perkins and Nathan Janmohamed, and Matthew Shaw and Sam Rooke.

A crew from Magdalen College School won the second race ahead of the Cokethorpe pair. Thereafter it was all about Will Pank and Seb Gotto from Norwich School who put in a very impressive string of first places with only a second in the sixth race of the series to spoil the symmetry.

Pank and Gotto continued their domination with wins in all of Friday’s races. Perkins and Janmohamed were consistently at the head of the fleet to score second overall and Patrick Whelen and Harley Stone from Winchester College were a point behind in third.

Results - Feva - 1st Ralph Nevile and Tom Stratton Brown (Eggars School); 2nd - Tom and Tristan Ahlheid (Weydon School); 3rd - Ben and Tommy Millard (Portsmouth Grammar School). Firefly - 1st Will Pank and Seb Gotto (Norwich School); 2nd - Oliver Perkins and Nathan Janmohamed (RGS Guildford); 3rd - Patrick Whelan and Harley Stone (Winchester College).