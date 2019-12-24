Turkey and trophies: It's a merry Cowdray Christmas for golfing seniors

Cowdray Park seniors held their Christmas lunch followed by 2019's trophy presentations.

The club provided an excellent turkey lunch with nearly 80 diners enjoying the festive occasion.

Captain Kelly presented cups and trophies for the year to the winners. Each winner received a bottle of champagne with bottles of wine for the runners-up.

Seniors champion for the year Richard Burden gave a closing speech and thanked the club, Kelly and the committee for a very successful and enjoyable year.

2019 roll of honour: Barham Salver (Winter Foursomes KO) Peter Hallt and Dave Hirons; Sandell Trophy (Winter Singles match play KO) Dave Hirons; Heard Trophy (Medal) Bernie May (nett 63); Podmore Salver (Greensomes Stableford) Peter Laws and Ken Marjoram; Rolland Plate (Medal) Mike Burgess (nett 65); Yellowlees Trophy (Medal) Tony Sapsworth (nett 67); Keith Chapman (Medal) Steve Calder-Smith (nett 64) ; Lait Trophy (Summer Singles match play KO) John Hall; Elliott Cup (2 Clubs plus Putter Stableford) David Heard (34 pts); Triple Six (6 Foursomes, 6 greensomes and 6 4BBB) John How and Allen Sibley; Captain’s Prize (Best 3 Stableford rounds out of 4) Chris Hutchings (112); Carter Trophy (points for top 10 places in monthly stablefords) Frank Cheevers; Ken Young Trophy (Eclectic) Chris Hutchings (nett 55); Champions Trophy (Medal after qualification) Richard Burden (nett 65).

A total of 85 Seniors played the final competition under 2019 captain Mark Kelly.

A heavy frost meant early starters had to contend with hard greens making it difficult to stop the ball. Nevertheless early birds John Hall and John Lee were clubhouse leaders for most of the morning.

In the end Chris Hutchings, playing in the final group, scored 37 points to put Hall with 36 into second place in division one.

In division two Lee kept his lead with 36 points and David Tilley continued a successful run with 35 for second place.