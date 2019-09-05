Triathlete Daphne Belt lifts tenth world title

Daphne Belt lifted a tenth global title of her career at the recent ITU World Triathlon Championships.

The Littlehampton-based athlete was the only female in the 80-84 age category at the in Lausanne, Switzerland to complete the course.

That ensured Belt, 80, was crowed world champion for a tenth time.

Six of her global titles have come over long distance races, another followed on a middle distance course while the last three have arrived over Olympic distance. In the male 80-84 age category, just four of the seven competitors were able to complete the course in the cut off time.

With only one of those completing the world championship race in a quicker time than Belt.

Experienced athlete Belt admitted it was the hardest run faced in her career.

But was relieved to claim a tenth world title. Belt said: “I have never experienced such a hard run as this one, which had six ascents of the park paths surrounding the Olympic Museum.

“The downhill sections were a relief but it was mostly in the heat of the sun. It was a great relief to get to the blue carpet of the race finish, knowing that I was world champion in my age group.”

Belt has now pre-qualified for next year’s World Championships in Canada.

