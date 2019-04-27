Trampoline talent Sofija shows her style among her elders

Sofija Kalnicenko started her 2019 competitive season in style, proving she is a force to be reckoned with on the trampoline circuit.

The 14-year-old member of the Bognor-based Dragonflyers club took on the challenge of England’s very best 15 and 16-year-old trampolinists at the gold English qualifiers in Eastleigh.

Her two spectacular routines, displaying an array of double somersaults with twists performed at incredible height and with stunning form ,gained her a brilliant sixth place.

Kalnicenko trains at The Regis School in Bognor as part of Dragonflyers, a term time club who have achieved superb results over 16 years.

Kalnicenko will take on two further obstacles this season as she prepares for FIG performance (Britain’s elite) and super league competition.

Dragonflyers show their worth in national contest

Ella leads way for Cormorants

Team-mate Izzy Hauxwell hopes to join her at this event when she perfects her sixth double somersault.

Young Manon Bailey finished 26th at her first nine-to-ten-years silver English qualifiers.

Head coach and regional coach Linda O’Leary says she is blessed to have a dedicated, passionate coaching team.