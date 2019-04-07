Tone Zoners dash around south for fine race times

A beautiful weekend of sunshine made running a lot more enjoyable and delivered some fabulous times for Bognor Tone Zone runners.

At Queen Elizabeth Country Park was the spring half marathon and marathon. Tony Holcombe and Andy Shill took on the very tough and challenging marathon.

The course was multi-terrain through woodland and was dry and the weather good for running. The race had a total climb of 3,573ft.

Holcombe finished in 4hr 34min, giving him a personal best for this course. Shill crossed in 4.53 despite having a few injury problems in training.

Also at QE for the half marathon were Rebecca Nicholl and Sarah Stothard, who both ran really well considering the tough course. Nicholl crossed in 2.35 with Stothard just behind in 2.36.

In the Adur and Worthing 20-mile race, perfect for those training for a marathon, a flat course from Shoreham to Worthing and back allowed all runners from Tone Zone to record times that set them in good stead for upcoming marathons.

Kari Mack finished in 2.23, ahead of Jessica Thomson, Carolyn Stapley and Anne Kari Enes. Thomson finished in 2.35 for a PB, Stapley finished in 2.39 claiming another personal best, Enes was just five seconds further back.

Ian Bayley finished in 2.55 by maintaining a consistent pace. Peter Ramsdale crossed in 3.01.

Zoe Hemes, Sam Yates, Debbie Patching and Debi Haddleton all took to Horsham to run the Mel’s Milers 10k. Zoe Hemes was first home for the club, finishing in 54.37, a personal best.

Yates gained a personal best time of 56:35, her first 10k PB in eight years; Patching ran a good time of 58:08 with Haddleton just behind with 59:24 for a great personal best.

Results: Worthing 20 - Kari Mack 2.23.44; Jessica Thomson 2.35.44 PB; Carolyn Stapely 2.39.24 PB; Anne Kari Enes 2.39.29; Ian Bayley 2.55.13; Peter Ramsdale 3.01.13. Mel’s Milers 10k - Zoe Hemes 54.37 PB; Sam Yates 56.35 PB; Debbie Patching 58.08; Debi Haddleton 59.24 PB; QE Spring Marathon - Tony Holcombe 4.34.51; Andy Shill 4.53.48. QE Spring Half Marathon - Rebecca Nicholl 2.35.02; Sarah Stothard: 2.36.11.