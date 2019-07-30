Tips for Tuesday at Glorious Goodwood

The long wait is over and the Qatar Goodwood Festival is here.

Five days of fabulous flat racing on the South Downs begins on Tuesday afternoon and we have assembled a panel to help you with some selections each day.

ITV Racing frontman Ed Chamberlin - our reigning champ - Coral's Dave Stevens and Goodwood bosses Adam Waterworth and Alex Eade will be joined in predicting a winner for each of the week's 35 races by Observer sports editor Steve Bone, whose own record in this competition is 'mixed'.

Here are their picks today, when the Goodwood Cup is the highlight of the day-one card. And remember - please gamble responsibly! Good luck!

Ed Chamberlin: 150 First Sitting 225 Lope Y Fernandez 300 Hey Gaman 335 Stradivarius 410 Written Broadcast 445 Koditime 515 Salayel.

Dave Stevens: 1.50 Ventura Knight 2.25 Pinatubo 3.00 Hey Gaman 3.35 Stradivarius 4.10 Cobra Eye 4.45 Muthmir 5.15 Salayel.

Alex Eade: 150 Setting Sail 225 Visinari 300 Zaaki 335 Cross Counter 410 Written Broadcast 445 Maygold 515 Savaanah.

Adam Waterworth: 150 Soto Sizzler 225 Visinari 300 Suedois 335 Cross Counter 410 Cobra Eye 445 Dark Shot 515 Al Messila.

Steve Bone: 150 Soto Sizzler 225 Pinatubo 300 Sir Dancealot 335 Stradivarius 410 Good Job Power 445 Dark Shot 515 Nkosikazi.