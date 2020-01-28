Tickets go on sale for world-renowned Eastbourne tournament

The LTA has announced that tickets have gone on sale for the biggest events in the UK’s summer grass-court tennis season, including the world-renowned Nature Valley International Eastbourne.

Taking place from the 20th-27th June 2020, the WTA Premier and ATP 250 tournament will host some of the biggest names from both the women’s and men’s game, with fans given the chance to witness the sport’s stars up close as they battle it out for the esteemed grass-court title.

Set in Eastbourne’s picturesque Devonshire Park, just an hour and a half from London by train, this renowned fixture in the British sporting calendar is one of the LTA’s roster of summer grass court events and is packed with activity, to give fans and families an inspiring tennis experience.

This year more fans than ever will have chance to get close to the action, with a further 200 seats to be added to Court 2, building on its already world-class atmosphere.

For those looking for a truly memorable experience, the Nature Valley International Eastbourne boasts some of the finest luxury hospitality facilities. In the Sky Lounge fans can watch all the best matches unfold in the relaxation of a first class lounge that overlooks both Centre Court and Court No.1. Alternatively, The Racquet Club offers a relaxed contemporary space with a private balcony that gives fans an incredible view of the tennis across the beautiful Devonshire Park grounds. Both options are accompanied by an artisan fine dining experience.

Away from the on-court action, ticket-holders can enjoy a unique fan zone to catch all the matches from the big screen garden overlooking the park, as well as a wide range of food and retail areas across the grounds – all of which combine with the south-coast summer weather to make for an epic sporting day out.

This year the tournament will kick-start on Saturday 20th June with its Charity Day, with ticket proceeds supporting local charity, Friends of Sussex Hospice, and LTA charity partner Street Games.

Ground pass tickets for kids (up to age 16) are free all week, with adult tickets starting from £6. Tickets for Centre Court begin at £22 for kids and £36 for adults.

Full booking details and ticket prices are available on the LTA website. For more information on booking hospitality tickets, contact yasmin@prgltd.co.uk

Follow @LTA on Instagram, @LTA - Tennis For Britain on Facebook or @the_LTA on Twitter to keep up to date with all the news surrounding the Nature Valley Tennis International Eastbourne and the rest of the UK summer grass-court tennis season.