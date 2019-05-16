Three Bridges progress in National Knock-out Cup

Joe Walker scored a brilliant unbeaten 44 as Three Bridges booked their place in the next round of the ECB National Knock-out Cup with a narrow one-run victory against Sevenoaks Vine.

ECB National Knockout Cup

Three Bridges (180-5) beat Sevenoaks Vine (179-9) by one run

Danny Alderman joined Joe Walker and set about forming another crucial partnership (66).

Spinners Robinson and Reid-Dick bowled well to keep Three Bridges below five-an-over.

A flurry of runs at the end from Alderman (40) including some big sixes led Bridges to 189-5 off their 40 overs.

Joe Walker batted excellently for 44 not out.

Some rather strict umpiring meant Sevenoaks were awarded a total of ten penalty runs after Bridges were warned for running on the wicket.

Sevenoaks started well in the run-chase as Bridges couldn’t find early wickets.

Conor Golding, Jones and Matt Blandford bowled well but the experienced pair of Vernon and Pearson batted with calmness and authority.

It was Mike Rose who broke the partnership of 55 getting Vernon caught mid-on before he had the other opener LBW soon after.

Rose (3-16) continued a superb spell as he picked up Williams for just six.

A similar pattern to the first innings followed as from 77-3 Sevenoaks clawed their way back into the game.

Bridges always looked slightly ahead as Alderman (0-26), Brown (0-12) and Jones (2-40) kept a lid on the run-rate. Schlemmer (39) and White (44) started to up the tempo as they required 6.5 an over in the last 10 overs. Jones and Ollie Blandford looked to be taking Bridges to a win as they bowled skilfully at the death, Ollie Blandford got the crucial wicket of Schlemmer before Jones got Price (5) and Robinson (1).

The equation was 16 needed off the last over which Ollie Blandford would bowl.

Two boundaries in the first three balls made Sevenoaks favourites but White was out next ball, a really well formed innings that almost won the game.

With eight needed off two balls Nightingale incredibly hit a massive six which received huge applause from the Sevenoaks crowd.

However Ollie Blandford who had the last laugh as a slower ball was skied to David Winn at midwicket who juggled a catch to give Bridges the win by the narrowest of margins.

Ollie Blandford ended with 4-39.

Bridges play Holmesdale in the next round.