Three Bridges announce overseas player

Three Bridges Cricket Club have announced their overseas player for 2020.

They revealed on social media they have reached an agreement with New Zealander William O’Donnell to be their overseas player for next season.

He is 22 years old, from Auckland, and is a batting all rounder.

Currently playing for Auckland A, O’Donnell has also, to date, played a handful of 1st Class/List A games for the Auckland Aces, who are coached by his dad and captained by his brother.

He is very close to more honours and is pushing hard to achieve those ambitions. In club cricket he captains Takapuna District Cricket Club in the same competition as Howick Pakuranga, home to Bridges’ own Adam Jones, David Winn, Ollie Blandford and Matt Blandford. The club are also pleased that Jones will be returning for 2020.

Jones was vital to Bridges’ success in their first season back in the Sussex Cricket League’s Premier Division.

