Tasty start: Chichester kick off rugby season by facing Horsham and Havant

Chichester Rugby Club’s first XV have a mouthwatering start to the new London one south season – kicking off with clases against two of their nearest neighbours.

Chichester Rugby Club’s first XV have a tasty start to the new London one south season – kicking off with clases against two of their nearest neighbours.

Here is their full fixture list:

Sept 7 Chichester v Horsham

Sept 14 Havant v Chichester

Sept 21 Chichester v KCS Old Boys

Sept 28 London Cornish v Chichester

Oct 5 Chichester v Westcombe Park

Oct 12 Chichester v Beckenham

Oct 19 HAC v Chichester

Oct 26 Chichester v Cobham

Nov 9 Medway v Chichester

Nov 16 Chichester v Dartfordians

Nov 23 Thurrock v Chichester

Dec 7 Chichester v Camberley

Dec 14 Belsize Park v Chichester

Dec 21 Chichester v Havant

Jan 4 KCS Old Boys v Chichester

Jan 11 Chichester v London Cornish

Jan 18 Westcombe Park v Chichester

Jan 25 Beckenham v Chichester

Feb 1 Chichester v HAC

Feb 15 Cobham v Chichester

Feb 22 Chichester v Medway

Feb 29 Dartfordians v Chichester

Mar 21 Chichester v Thurrock

Mar 28 Camberley v Chichester

Apr 4 Chichester v Belsize Park

Apr 18 Horsham v Chichester