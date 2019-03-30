Tanbridge House School table tennis team hit national glory

Tanbridge House School’s under-16 boys’ table tennis team were crowned national champions at the Butterfly National Schools Team Championship following an incredible performance at the competition finals on Saturday, March 23.

The team of Zach Hodges, Oli Michell, Harry Yip, Charlie Graham-Adams and Jacob Evans won all three of their matches to take home the Leach-Carrington Cup.

Their final match was against Carlton Le Willows from Nottingham, which they won 6-2. This followed on from 7-1 victories over both Ernest Bevin College (Wandsworth) and St Mary’s College (Hull).

The school were taken to a deciding set in seven of their individual matches and won them all - a noteworthy achievement.

Hodges, Michell and Graham-Adams had won the under-11 title for Southwater Junior School and along with Evans the under-13 title for Tanbridge.

Kristian Hunt, PE Teacher, said: “This is fantastic news, I’m delighted for all the team members and their families, who have supported them all the way. What a wonderful achievement.”

Ex student Will Michell, who now studies at Collyer’s, helped to coach the team to victory.

All of the boys are either part of Horsham Spinners or train with them at times.