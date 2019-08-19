Talented Taunton shines on same courts used by Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon

William Taunton showcased his talents on the biggest stage at Wimbledon.

The Angmering-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club member was the youngest player in the final 16 before bowing out at the quarter-final stage in the Road to Wimbledon 14-and-under national finals.

Taunton had to come through regional qualification at West Worthing Tennis Club in order to reach SW19.

But this proved no problem, with the 13-year-old winning all his matches on the way to reaching Wimbledon.

With matches taking place on the Aorangi courts, the same used by Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal for practice during this year’s championships, Taunton began his quest for glory.

Luca Pow was his opening opponent in the first round box competition.

Regarded as one of the best 14-and-under players in the world, Taunton put up a brave fight but went down 6-1, 6-0.

But the Angmering club member was up and running in his next match, defeating Andy Brisdon 6-2, 6-3.

Jamie Diack, a player who has featured for Great Britain at junior level, followed for Taunton.

Despite finding himself 5-2 down in the first set, the Angmering ace recovered superbly to win 7-6 (9-7), 6-4 in front of a crowd of more than 100 people.

The box stage was then complete, with Taunton and Pow reaching the main draw.

Dasson Chang of Hong Kong stood between the 13-year-old and a quarter-final place.

But Taunton was not to denied as the Asian player was forced to retire trailing 6-2, 2-0.

The Angmering member then met the number four in the country at 14-and-under Ben Johnson in the quarter-finals.

Despite his best efforts, Taunton was defeated 6-0, 6-2 to end what was a great run at Wimbledon.

It was a great effort to reach the final eight considering he was playing against players nearly a year older than him.

Taunton was then granted access to the players changing room where he was able to purchase shoes left by entrants in the main draw at Wimbledon last month.

