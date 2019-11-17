Take flight! Midhurst rugby lads enjoy away trip with a difference

Midhurst’s under-13 rugby team travelled farther afield than usual for their second league match of the season ... Guernsey.

After an early morning flight from Southampton, the game was played as the curtain-raiser at the Channel Island’s impressive stadium before Guernsey Raiders’ National League 3 match against Tring.

It was the first time Guernsey under-13s had hosted a team from the mainland for a league fixture, so the tourists faced a determined side and an enthusiastic home crowd.

It was a huge relief when a crash ball sent prop George Chandler over the line to score Midhurst’s first try a few minutes in.

Henry Weld added a second score from the left wing and excellent Midhurst defending kept Guernsey out to send the visitors into half-time ten points up.

The second half was jut as fierce. Guernsey were rewarded for their persistence with two tries to close the gap, but could not keep out some spirited Midhurst counter-attacks.

Henry Weld crossed the line for his second score and centre Teyen Morrin showed why he is one of the team’s stalwarts by slicing through the midfield to run in three tries.

Fin Ogilvie was Midhurst’s man of the match for his outstanding leadership at fly-half and the final score was 30-10.

The rest of the weekend involved some well-deserved rest, including watching the Raiders beat Tring 33-7 in front of a packed stadium. The home team were excellent hosts and organised a joint training session on the beach before the Midhurst team flew home on Sunday.

Midhurst: Alex Palmer, Fred Primmer, George Chandler, Nathan Busek, Freddie Armstrong, Oliver Job, Rufuss Edsell, Edward Naym, Finlay Ogilvie, Teyen Morrin, Furze Simpson, Henry Weld, Will Richardson, Barnaby Mitchell, Sebastian Savage.

Midhurst’s junior and mini rugby teams train on Sundays at The Ruins from 10am and new players of all ages and abilities are welcome. Anybody interested in joining can contact Mark Chandler on 07971 520196.