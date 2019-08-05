Take a bow! Chichester golfers enjoy Lady Captain's Day

Lady Captain’s Day at Chichester Golf Club was held on a sunny day with teams of three enjoying a bowmaker competition.

A half way house provided refreshments on a Scottish theme with whisky and shortbread. After the game the ladies enjoyed a two-course lunch where several members who are unable to play at the moment were welcomed.

An auction was held for several prizes and numerous bags of golf balls – this raised £844 for the Lady Captain’s charity

The winners were Elaine Fell, Yvonne Leaver and Treyn Haynes with 84 points; runners-up were Rachel Hutchinson, Jackie Heard and Judith Whittaker with 83.

The Lady Captain’s Day breakfast was won by Helen Ball, Yvonne Dunckley and Heddie Straw with 80 points, with Jennifer Sherwood, Laura Thomas and Nicky Eastland as runners-up with 76.

The ladies continued their winning form with a 6-2 win over the vets for the annual Hunston Salver.

The annual club championship was held over a weekend and resulted in Sang Porter being crowned champion with Rachel Greenland as runner-up.

Caroline Hawkes took the handicap prize with newcomer Karen Parks as runner-up.

The matches continue with Chichester moving into the semi-finals of division three with a win over Worthing at Ifield.

The team comprised Nicky Eastland, Heddie Straw, Lynn Plowman, Rachel Hutchinson, Marilyn Forward, Pauline Beale and Terry Payne. They will meet Piltdown at Slinfold in the semi-finals on August 9.

A friendly match against Hill Barn at Chichester resulted in a win for the home side by 3-1. Playing were Sue Ward, Linda Wood, Sue Winterbotham, Angela Perkins, Val Edwards, Barbara Hastewell, Hannah Stephens and Judith Whittaker

Other results - Four Seasons - 1 Lisa Jackson 39, 2. Fiona Walsh 37 3. Karen Parks 36; Saturday Stableford - 1 Laura Thomas 35 2 Caroline Hawkes 29 3. Yvonne Dunckley 28; Triple, Double single Cathedral - 1 Karen Parks 70 2. Wendy Jeffery 69 3. Joan Bramer 56; Tower - 1.Vena Lee 76 2. Fran Syson 74 3. Val Swain 67; Medal - 1 Caroline Hawkes 74 2.Tricia Robertson 76 3. Yvonne Dunckley 78; Qualifying Stableford Cathedral - 1 Fiona Walsh 38 2. Terry Payne 37 3. Jackie Heard 36; Nine-hole qualifier tower - 1 Pam Hart 20 2. Liz Fraser 19 3. Donna Dudley 18.