Sydney Sixers star Manenti hits 15 sixes as Roffey progress in cup

Sydney Sixers player Ben Manenti played an astonishing innings as Roffey progressed to the quarter-finals of the T20 Cup.

After they beat Slinfold by 68 runs in the first game, they faced Chichester Priory Park.

Winning the toss, Matt Davies elected to bat and Manenti, who played for the Sixers in last season's Big Bash, set the tone in the first over with two huge sixes.

Manenti then went on to hit 13 more maximums along with 12 fours as he finished on 164 from just 69 balls.

Rohit Jagota (20) and Max Rivers (35 not out) also contributed as Roffey finished on 231-2 from their 20 overs.

Despite Abishek Raut's 37, Chichester were never in the run chase as James Pearce (2-15) and Luke Barnard (2-29) took out the top order. It was then left to Alex Collins to wipe out the middle and lower order with 6-23 from six overs.