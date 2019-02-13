Swimmers secure third-placed finish

Worthing Swimming Club entered the recent Brighton Dolphin development gala.

Other teams involved were Lewes, Littlehampton, Chichester, Eastbourne and Brighton Dolphin.

There were 59 races with a mix of one and two length races in the 25-metre pool. There were also various types of relay, with boys, girls and mixed and some on one stroke.

Worthing won 11 races and narrowly finished third on the evening, just two points behind Lewes.

Everyone worked well as a team with a number of fantastic swims, both in the relay and individual events.

