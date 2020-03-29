Sussex shooting stars are bang on target

The Sussex junior rifle teams consolidated their fine start to the Inter County Junior League season and, after seven rounds, are top of divisions one and three.

The A team have won all of their matches and now have a healthy six-point lead at the top of division one.

In round five they beat Norfolk B 390-389, with superb shoots by East Grinstead’s Charles White, 100, and Southwick’s Harry Cork, 99.

Round six saw them beat The Isle of Man A 384-381 with White scoring 98 and Max Moore (Handcross) and Oliver Trehearne (Lindfield) both scoring 97.

In round seven they beat Norfolk A 392-384. With all the team shooting consistently well, Trehearne 99, White and Cork 98 and Moore 97.

The Sussex B juniors have found life in divison two tougher and find themselves in third place after losing to Lothian A and Northern Ireland in rounds five and six before securing a victory over Isle of Man B in division seven. Currently, East Grinstead’s Owen Capel has the highest average in the team with 97.14.

The Sussex C team who won their first four matches had to recover from defeats in round five to Cornwall 377-374 and in round six to Devon B 379-374.

Their win in round seven against Oxfordshire by 382-376 meant they remained in top spot in division three, albeit on aggregate from second-placed Cornwall.

Aldingbourne’s Reece Lelliot (96.86) and Dion Pragnell (95.43) have the top two averages in the team.

A message from the Editor, Gary Shipton:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

But I also have an urgent plea to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site and in print, please purchase a copy of our newspaper as well. With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on our town centres and many of our valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you buying a copy.

Our journalists are highly trained by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards anywhere in the world. Our content is universally trusted - as all independent research proves.

As Baroness Barran said in a House of Lords debate this week on the importance of journalists: "Not only are they a trusted source of facts, but they will have a role to play in rallying communities and getting the message across about how we can keep ourselves and our families safe, and protect our NHS. Undoubtedly, they have a critical role."

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis. In return we will continue to forensically cover the local news - not only the impact of the virus but all the positive and uplifting news happening in these dark days.

In addition, please write to your MP urging the Government to provide some additional financial support for local newspapers and their websites like this one and ensuring that supermarkets continue to stock them. I cannot stress enough how important such an intervention would be.

We thank all our readers and advertisers for their understanding and support - and we wish YOU all the best in the coming weeks. Keep safe, and follow the Government advice. Thank you.