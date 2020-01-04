Sussex shooters on target to claim international silver

For the second year running Sussex finished in second place in the BSA Cup, a competition between British counties and Commonwealth states around the world.

Last year saw them narrowly beaten by Australian state team Victoria, who returned a score of 2356 against Sussex’s 2353.

This year Sussex improved by one point with a score of 2354 and they were beaten by Aberdeenshire with an excellent 2357.

The next highest placed English county was Surrey who finished sixth with a score of 2342.

Once again the Sussex individual scores were very consistent with Chichester’s Rob Dowling top scoring with 199 out of 200 followed by clubmate Russ French and Nick Mullins of 5th Sussex Homeguard, each with 198.

Full team:Rob Dowling – Chichester 199; Russ French – Chichester 198; Nick Mullins – 5th Sussex Homeguard 198; Matthew Button – Ringmer 197; David White – East Grinstead 197; Trevor Wilde – East Grinstead 197; Hamish Matheson – Chichester 196; Mark Goater – Aldingbourne 195; Linda Smallbone – Eastbourne 195; Charles White – East Grinstead 195; Adam Cornbill – Southwick 194; Gavin Mulcahy – Uckfield 193.

The quality of Sussex shooting has been very high for a number of years and the county can look forward to more successes in the coming season.