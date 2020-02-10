Sussex report record-breaking sales of Vitality Blast passes

Blast Passes for Sussex Sharks’ upcoming Vitality Blast campaign are close to selling out, with record-breaking sales are up by 65 per cent on this time last year.

After a brilliant 2019 season saw Blast Passes sell-out in July and the Sharks win the South Group in front of seven sell-out crowds at the 1st Central County Ground, the 2020 season promises to be even better.

With Rashid Khan returning, and the likes of Ravi Bopara and Travis Head strengthening Luke Wright’s star-studded squad, it’s not surprising that excitement for T20 cricket in Sussex has never been greater.

Sharks skipper Wright said: “The support we get from our fans is incredible. The atmosphere at Hove over the last few years has been amazing, and I know it makes a huge difference to the team.

“On behalf of the whole squad, I’d like to thank the Sussex fans for their support going into the new season. I can’t wait to see the 1st Central County Ground bouncing again this summer!”

Individual Vitality Blast tickets are on sale from March 2, but the best way to secure your seat at every match is with a Blast Pass. Visit www.sussexcricket.co.uk to get yours before they're sold out.