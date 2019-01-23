Sussex pair in the honours at Ascot - but Altior is the star

Leighton Aspell and Nick Gifford began Ascot's latest jump-racing meeting in style.

The Pulborough jockey and Findon trainer teamed up to land the opener, the Rosling King Juvenile Hurdle, with 8/1 chance Belargus.

Altior romps to victory / Picture by Malcolm Wells

It was a great afternoon's action and also featured doubles for trainers Nigel Twiston-Davies and Nicky Henderson.

Twiston-Davies scored with Blue Flight, an 11/2 winner of the Matchbook Amateur Riders' Handicap Chase, and Ballymoy (4/1) in the Matchbook Holloway's Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3), while Henderson struck first with Altior - one of the current big stars of the sport and a 1/10 winner of the Grade 1 Matchbook Clarence House Chase.

He completed his double in the Matchbook British EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle with 4/5 favourite Downtown Getaway. Both Henderson's winners were ridden by Nico de Boinville and Altior's romp was the highlight of the afternoon for most present.

