Sussex legend Yardy lands New South Wales role

Mike Yardy will leave his position as Sussex Cricket’s 2nd XI & batting coach at the end of July following his appointment as the new batting coach of Australian state side New South Wales Blues.

The 38-year-old has been Sussex’s batting coach since February 2017, combining the role with that of 2nd XI coach since the start of last season.

During this time, Yardy has also worked as England Young Lions batting coach.

Reflecting on his time as a coach at Sussex, he said: “I would like to thank the club for giving me the opportunity to coach at Sussex, a place which will always be very special to me and my family and which is in deeply ingrained within me.

“I’m immensely proud to have played a part in the emergence of a number of young batsmen, from players being called up to England to seeing talented young lads start their journey with debuts and achieving landmarks across all formats.

“In time and with hard work these players will become the core of a very successful batting line up for the club in future years.

“Alongside my role at Sussex, I have immensely enjoyed my work with England Young Lions as batting coach. I leave both roles knowing the players I’ve worked with are in a good place to continue to progress.

“Now I am excited about and looking forward to the opportunity to work at New South Wales, which is an outstanding organisation. It was an opportunity I couldn’t afford to let pass by.”

Yardy’s coaching career followed a playing association with Sussex that began at under-10 level and ran uninterrupted until Mike’s retirement at the end of the 2015 season.

In 187 first-class matches for the county, he scored over 10,000 runs. In 170 list A matches, he scored 3,226 runs and took 114 wickets, while his 1,030 runs and 77 wickets make him the club’s fifth highest T20 run-scorer and second highest T20 wicket-taker.

Yardy – who was club captain between 2009 and 2012 - was part of the Sussex sides that won the County Championship in 2003, 2006 and 2007, the C&G Trophy in 2006, the Pro40 League in 2008 and 2009 and the Twenty20 Cup in 2009.

He also played 28 ODIs and 14 IT20s for England and was part of the side that won the 2010 ICC World T20.

Sussex Cricket director of cricket Keith Greenfield said: “Yards has been a hugely important and committed part of Sussex’s journey for the best part of three decades in his roles as player, captain and latterly as coach.

“We wish him well with his new opportunity in Australia as he strives to become the best coach possible and, one day, a head coach. We’re delighted at Sussex to have helped him on his way to those goals.”

Everyone at Sussex Cricket would like to thank Yardy for his contribution to the club both as a player and a coach and wish him the very best for the next chapter of his career.