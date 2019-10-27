Sussex in the winter: Rawlins' Bermuda struggle - while host of stars are drafted in

Welcome to a regular series of updates to come over the winter by Riley Taylor in which he looks at how Sussex players are performing as they jet off around the globe for T20 and other action.

It has been an exciting week for a number of Sussex players with drafts for the ECB’s new tournament, The Hundred, and the T10 league in Dubai getting under way.

Away from the drafts, Delray Rawlins was again in action with Bermuda in the campaign for T20 World Cup qualification. Unfortunately, Bermuda’s chances took a big blow with defeats to Kenya, Namibia, Scotland and Netherlands.

However, individually Rawlins was on good form with knocks of 37 against Kenya and a blistering 46 off just 21 balls versus Scotland.

Elsewhere, Chris Jordan jetted off to New Zealand to join up with the rest of England’s T20 Squad ahead of their five-match series.

Some Sussex players were drafted into the T10 league in Abu Dhabi and The Hundred, which starts here next year.

White-ball captain Luke Wright was snapped up by Team Abu Dhabi for the T10 before finding a home at Trent Bridge, drafted by the Rockets.

T20 specialist Tymal Mills left Rangpur Rajputs for Deccan Gladiators before joining teammates Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan at Southern Brave.

Phil Salt’s surge of popularity continued as he joined Jordan at Qalanders before picking up a healthy £100k as he was picked by the Manchester Originals. Rawlins and Garton made it five Sussex players at Southern Brave as they joined the Ageas Bowl outfit.

New Sussex acquisition Ravi Bopara joined Salt in the £100k bracket as he moved to Birmingham Phoenix.

David Wiese moved to Northern Superchargers before Danny Briggs and Laurie Evans completed the Sussex involvement in The Hundred as they moved for 30k to Welsh Fire and Oval Invincibles.

The T10 tournament in Dubai kicks off on Friday, November 15 with the Hundred starting on July 17 next year.

Out in Australia, Danni Wyatt’s Melbourne Renegades have been pushing their case for the finals in the Women’s Big Bash League

.The Gades’ picked up their second win, beating Perth Scorchers by four wickets with Wyatt top-scoring in their run chase with 31. However, their fourth game saw them fall to a slim three-run defeat with Wyatt making six.

Despite the defeat, Wyatt’s side sit third in the standings and in a strong position to qualify for the finals.

Another update from Riley Taylor next week