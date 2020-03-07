Sussex hopes at Cheltenham Festival carried by Moore and

The Cheltenham Festival begins on Tuesday and the four-day extravaganza looks set to be even bigger and better than before - and with a number of Sussex-trained horses set to feature.

Alongside established names such as Altior, Defi Du Seuil, Benie Des Dieux, Faugheen, Paisley Park and Al Boum Photo, there are exciting up and coming contenders in the shape of Chacun Pour Soi, Santini, Notebook and Epatante.

Gary Moore is also Cheltenham-bound / Picture: Getty

The Racing Post has previewed the leading hopes of the Sussex-trained contingent set to descend on Prestbury Park for 'The Greatest Show on Turf' which features runners for Gary Moore & Nick Gifford.

Goshen the highlight for Gary Moore

Gary Moore has enjoyed Cheltenham Festival success with Sire De Grugy when he captured the 2014 running of the Champion Chase and he looks to have another exciting hope on his hands in the shape of Grade One JCB Triumph Hurdle contender Goshen.

A fair flat performer who recorded three victories on the spin in that sphere last season, he has taken to hurdles with ease. Unbeaten in three starts over timber, the four-year-old backed up an emphatic 23 length win at Fontwell in November with a scintillating 34 length success at Sandown in December.

The son of Authorized arguably recorded his finest success to date when convincingly landing the odds at Ascot in January by 11 lengths, defeating a subsequent winner in the process.

That form looks strong and whilst there are slight concerns given his tendency to jump right-handed, he holds leading claims in the two-mile juvenile event on Friday, March 13 for which he is a 7/2 shot.

Goshen is set to take on some exciting rivals headed by Dan Skelton’s Allmankind and Solo who created a deep impression on his British debut at Kempton last month. However, Goshen clearly has an engine and could be a very exciting prospect for Gary and son Jamie who is set to take the ride.

The Lower Beeding handler has a number of other potential runners headed by Traffic Fluide who looked set to plunder Grade One honours before falling at the final fence in the Betfair Ascot Chase last time out. He is on target for the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree in April and could take in the Coral Cup on Wednesday, March 11 at The Festival.

Other potential runners for the yard are the unexposed Not Another Muddle who finished a good second at Fontwell last time out and could take in either the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate (Thursday, March 12) or the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual (Friday, March 13).

The nine-year-old is talented as highlighted by success at Sandown in February and he could be unexposed. A Toi Phil (Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate, Thursday, March 12) and Beat The Judge (County Hurdle, Friday, March 13) complete Moore’s small but select Cheltenham team.

Don looks to be the Godfather for Gifford

Findon handler Nick Gifford is still targeting a first winner at the Cheltenham Festival, but will be doubly represented at four-day event. The Mighty Don could be well-handicapped in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (Friday, March 13).

He has fallen on two starts over fences of late, but has creditable hurdling form, including an eighth-placed finish to Paisley Park in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham last season and he could be a nice each-way player at around the 16/1 mark.

Gifford’s other representative will be the talented Didtheyleaveuoutto who ran better than the bare result suggested at Huntingdon last time out. The seven-year-old travelled strongly before falling at the final flight after getting tired and could be interesting at a solid each-way price of 25/1 in the ultra-competitive Coral Cup over two miles and five furlongs on Wednesday, March 11 at The Festival.

Sussex-trained entries at the Cheltenham Festival:

Gary Moore

Traffic Fluide – Coral Cup (25/1, March 11)

A Toi Phil – Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase (33/1, March 12)

Not Another Muddle - Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase (16/1, March 12) or the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual (14/1, March 13)

Goshen – Triumph Hurdle (7/2, March 13)

Beat The Judge – County Hurdle (40/1 March 13)

Nick Gifford

The Mighty Don – Coral Cup (33/1, March 11), Stayers’ Hurdle (100/1, March 12), Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (16/1, March 13)

Didtheyleaveuoutto – Coral Cup (25/1, March 11)

