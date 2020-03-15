Sussex head home early from Cape Town as Covid-19 fears grow

Sussex CCC players and staff in Cape Town for their pre-season tour will return to the UK on the next available flight.

The decision to end the trip early has been made in light of increasing global travel restrictions accompanying the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. None of the touring party is displaying symptoms associated with the virus.

Sussex Cricket performance director Keith Greenfield said: “We have been monitoring the fast-moving situation regarding coronavirus prior to and during the tour and, with travel restrictions increasing, we’ve made the decision to return to the UK at the earliest opportunity.

“This is obviously disappointing, but – as ever - the wellbeing of our players and staff is our number one priority.”