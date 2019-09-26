Sussex debut for Horsham starlet

Horsham batsman Tom Clark made his Sussex debut in their final Division Two game of the season at home to Worcestershire on Monday.

Clark, just 18, scored 13 batting at seven in the first innings for Jason Gillespie’s side.

The youngster was caught off the bowling of former South Africa Test star Wayne Parnell.

Clark was selected to represent the Sharks alongside Horsham team-mates Tom Haines, Will Beer and George Garton – the latter topscoring with an unbeaten 59 in the same game.

It caps an extraordinary summer for left-handed batsman Clark, who received his first call up for England U19s in July. He was part of a 16-man squad that took part in a tri-series against India U19s and Bangladesh U19s in July and August.

Clark’s highest total in the series was 66 against India U19s on August 9. His innings, including three fours and a maximum, helped England U19s to an eight wicket win at Beckenham.

Clark averaged 33.57 in eight innings, with a top score of 91, for Horsham as the Lions were relegated for the first time from the 1st Central Sussex Premier Division.

Sussex's final match of the 2019 campaign was drawn after play was abandoned on day four.

No action was possible today (Thursday) after wet weather saw no play on day three, and hampered days one and two.

