Sussex Cricket League side sign Sri Lankan Test star

A Sussex Cricket League side have announced that Kaushal Silva, the Sri Lankan test cricketer, will be joining the club as their overseas player for the 2019 season.

Last seasons National Village Cup Semi-Finalists Mayfield, have just begun their first season in the The 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Premier Division and Silva will add valuable experience and quality at the top of the batting order.

32 year old, Silva, has played 39 tests for Sri Lanka scoring over 2000 runs including 3 centuries and 12 fifties. He has also been a prolific scorer at first class level with nearly 14,000 runs scored at an average of 46 which have included 41 centuries and a highest score of 273. He played against England last winter and remains part of the Sri Lankan test squad. A break in the test schedule means that he has a gap in his commitments and will be available for the whole summer.

Mayfield CCC, Director of Cricket, Andy Cornford commented: “We are delighted to have been able to attract a cricketer of Kaushal’s ability to join the club. We have some excellent young cricketers at the club who will benefit greatly from playing and training with Kaushal. We are all excited about seeing him in action!”

Kaushal Silva will make his Mayfield debut away to Brighton & Hove CC in the Sussex Premier League on Saturday. Kaushal commented, “I can’t wait to join up with the team and meet the boys. I have been fortunate to play a high level of cricket around the world and I hope that my experience will be of benefit to the club this season. I have always wanted the opportunity to play a summer in England and I am very grateful to Mayfield for providing me with this opportunity.

Club Chairman, Jim Chaplin has also welcomed Kaushal to the club adding, “I am very grateful to Kaushal for agreeing to join us this year. In our debut season in the Sussex Premier League, we feel his quality and experience will be invaluable in helping develop our players at all levels in the club. We are fortunate to be attracting record numbers of adult and Colts members and Kaushal will be made to feel very welcome by everyone involved with the club.”