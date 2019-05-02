Sussex Cricket League season preview - Goring by Sea, Findon and Worthing

The cricket season is almost upon us. On Saturday, each of our local sides will be embarking on what hopefully will be a successful league season - the first of the newly formed Sussex Cricket League - the world’s largest.

Here the captains of each side has profiled their team with details of their side’s and ambitions for the season.

Goring's Alex Maynard

Team: Goring By Sea CC

Division: Sussex League Division 2

Captain: Alex Maynard

Overseas: Kellon Carmichael

Player to watch: Sam Botham

Ambitions for the season: To consolidate our place in Division 2

Who are the team and player to watch in your division: By the looks of it Lindfield could be tasty with their IPL overseas player let’s see how he gets on batting on the pudding at Goring.

What do you think of the new league structure: Well we’re thankful we have gone up to Division 2 so we have the half and half season however we won’t be surprised if it all changes again!

Team: Findon

Division: 3 West

Captain: Bradley Bridson

Overseas: Liam freeman (returning from last season)

Player to watch: Two from us, glen Bridson and Curtis howell, both had seasons in Australia, both did very well, glen scoring a 100 and three 50s and 20+ dismissals behind the stumps. Curtis scoring two 50s, and taking 20+ wickets and picking up player of the year.

Ambitions: to be in the top half and challenging for promotion

Team to watch: Ansty, relegated and were in the premier league only two seasons ago

Player to watch: our two, plus maybe any of the overseases Jermaine bullen from Stirlands is very good if he returns, plus Benn challen from Broadwater is a very good cricketer.

New structure: good for our level, should encourage good cricket and get everyone involved, have to find five bowlers instead of relying on two or three bowlers for most of the games which some clubs do and have done. Plus travel time is great.

Team: Worthing

Division: 3 West

Captain: Martyn Swift

Overseas: Lucky Gohler

Player to watch: Milan Hyde Ambitions for the season: Win games.

Who are the team and player to watch in your division: Worthing and their captain! What do you think of the new league structure: It means we should finish earlier and get on the beers sooner.

