Sussex Cricket League season preview - Cuckfield

The cricket season is almost upon us. On May 4, each of our local sides will be embarking on what hopefully will be a successful league season - the first of the newly formed Sussex Cricket League - the world’s largest.

Here we preview Cuckfield's season

Team: Cuckfield

Division: Premier

Captain: Josh Hayward

Overseas: tbc after Jake Weatherald confirmed he would not be coming over

Player to watch: Leg-spinning all rounder Ben Candfield

Ambitions for the season: to challenge for the Premier League and the T20 Cup

Who are the team and player to watch in your division: Middleton’s overseas Mahesh Rawat- by far the best batsman we came up against last season. Preston Nomads have signed a few useful players for this season and look to be the side to beat on paper.

What do you think of the new league structure: While the new structure doesn’t effect the Premier league, it will probably make for more interesting cricket in the lower leagues. I’m concerned that the development of young bowlers might be hindered by the limited overs format.....