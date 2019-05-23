Sussex Cricket League - Premier and Division 2 top run scorers and wicket takers Top runs corers and wicket takers It's early days in the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League season, but a few players have got off to a flying start. Here is the list of the top 15 runs scorers and wickets takers in the top two divisions. Matt Machan - Brighton and Hove Sean Heather - Middleton Tom Weston - Cuckfield Mahesh Rawat - Middleton Ben Manenti - Roffey Hector Loughton - Ansty Theo Rivers - Roffey Prasansana Jayamanne - Ifield Michael Thornely - Horsham Will Beer - Horsham Reflections on the Bognor Prom 10k - the race that puts a smile on everyone's face National bronze for promising Sussex pair