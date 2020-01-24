Sussex Cricket League – our sides discover 2020 itinerary

Our sides have discovered their schedule for the 2020 Sussex Cricket League campaign following the release of the fixtures this week.

Roffey will start the defence of their Premier Division crown with a home game against Cuckfield on Saturday, May 9.

The Boars will conclude their season with a trip to East Grinstead on Saturday, September 5.

Matt Davies’ side are looking for their sixth Premier Division title in seven years.

Relegated Horsham will begin their first ever season in Division 2 at home to Preston Nomads 2nds.

Near-neighbours Billingshurst host Mayfield, who went down from the Premier with Horsham last season, while promoted Roffey 2nds visit Lindfield on the opening day.

The Lions and the Boars meet at Cricketfield Road on Saturday, May 23 in the first of six local derby games in Division 2.

Roffey 2nds then welcome Billingshurst to Crawley Road a week later before Horsham host Hurst on Saturday, June 13.

The Boars entertain the Lions on Saturday, July 25 and Hurst entertain Roffey 2nds at Jubilee Fields a week later. Billingshurst host Horsham in the final Division 2 derby contest on Saturday, August 15.

The Lions, Hurst and the Boars conclude their seasons with home games on September 5.

Horsham take on Mayfield, while Billingshurst and Roffey 2nds face off against St James’s Montefiore and Burgess Hill respectively.

Promoted pair Slinfold and Henfield will start their Division 3 West campaign on the road.

The Rams and Henfield visit Worthing and Pagham on May 9.

Neighbours West Chiltington & Thakeham host Broadwater on the opening day of the Division 3 West season.

Slinfold host Henfield in a local derby on the last day, while Chilt travel to Worthing.

In the league-below, last season's Division 5 West runners-up Horsham Trinity start at home to Crawley.

Steyning will make the trip to local rivals Stirland in their opener.

Trinity and Steyning will do battle at Victory Road in their final game of the Division 4 West campaign.

In Division 5 West Horsham 2nds, Barns Green, Wisborough Green, Southwater and Billingshurst 2nds will do battle over a total of 32 fiercely fought derby games this season.

The opening match-ups, which start on May 2, see Barns Green travel to Middleton 2nds, Wisborough Green host Worthing 2nds, and Billingshurst 2nds visit West Wittering.

A week later, Horsham 2nds and Southwater's season get underway. The Lions will make the trip to Findon 2nds while Southwater welcome Hurst 2nds to Church Lane.

Southwater host Horsham 2nds in a local derby in the last game of the season.

Barns Green end at home to Middleton 2nds, while Wisborough Green and Billingshurst 2nds go to West Wittering and Clymping respectively.

Broadbridge Heath will start their Division 6 West campaign, also on May 2, away at Crawley 2nds and finish at Eastergate.