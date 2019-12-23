Sussex and Horsham starlet selected for England U19 World Cup squad

Horsham and Sussex hotshot Tom Clark has been named in England U19’s 15-man squad for the 2020 U19 World Cup in South Africa.

The 18-year-old batsman has impressed for the Young Lions, helping them to the final of Rising Stars Tri-Series in Antigua on Saturday.

England, who have been drawn in Group D alongside Australia, West Indies and Nigeria, will kick off their campaign on Monday, January 20 against the Caribbean outfit.

They will then take on Australia on Thursday, January 23 before concluding the group stage against Nigeria two days later.

Speaking to sussexcricket.co.uk, England U19s head coach Jon Lewis said: “I’m excited to see what this squad can do at the World Cup.

“It will be a great challenge for them both on and off the field, playing in unfamiliar conditions against new opposition in matches that will be televised around the world.

“We’ve seen in Antigua, and in our home tri-series this summer against India and Bangladesh, that we can beat some of the best teams in the world.

“I look forward to seeing how we can take that confidence into the pressurised environment of a World Cup.”

