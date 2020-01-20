Sussex and Horsham hotshot top scores for England U19s in defeat

Sussex and Horsham starlet Tom Clark top scored for England U19s but couldn't prevent them losing to West Indies U19s in their opening game of Group B in the 2020 ICC U19 World Cup.

The West Indies secured a 71-run win in Kimberley, South Africa by the Duckworth-Lewis method to top the group after taking two wins from two.

The Caribbean outfit, who were put in by England after winning the toss, scored 267-7 off their allotted 50 overs.

Clark top scored with 38 for the young Lions as they scored 184-9 in a rain affected 43.4 overs.

Kevlon Anderson (86 not out) and Nyeem Young (66 off 41 balls) did the damage for the West Indies in the first innings.

The duo put on 101-runs for the sixth wicket to help them to a sizeable final total.

Clark showed his effectiveness in the field by taking the catch of Kirk McKenzie (12) off the bowling of Lewis Goldsworthy (2-28) at 100-3.

England's reply saw openers Jordan Cox (20) and Ben Charlesworth (36) combine for a 53-run partnership.

The loss of Cox brought Clark to the crease and the youngster began to push England on.

The left-hander and Jack Haynes (27), batting at four, struck 51 for the third-wicket before Clark was taken lbw by Ashmead Nedd (2-35) at 120-3.

Clark's innings of 38 off 53 balls consisted of four boundaries and a maximum.

The loss of the Haywards Heath-born batsman sparked an England collapse.

England lurched from 120-3 to 131-5 before rain stopped play in the 33rd over .

Play eventually resumed but the young Lions stuttered to 151-8 off 38 overs.

Kasey Aldridge's cameo of 21 off 20 balls helped England to 174 before he was taken with seven overs to go.

Blake Cullen (seven not out) and Hamidullah Qadri (four not out) looked to be England's unlikely saviours but the rain came and washed away the young Lions' chances of victory.

England take on second-placed Australia on Thursday before concluding the group phase against third-placed Nigeria two days later.