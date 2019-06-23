Stoolball club still going strong four decades on - why not join in the fun?

Middleton Stoolball Club members have celebrated more than 40 years in the sport.

They had a lovely evening at The Spur in Slindon playing skittles. Those present included the three founding members of the club who no longer play for them, Pat Wyatt, Jennifer Wright and Myra Stote.

Three of the club's founders

There was a mixture of current and past players in attendance and everyone enjoyed reminiscing. They also celebrated some of the players’ recent individual achievements.

Secretary Nicole Purkis said: “I wanted local people to see we have a sports club running since the 70s and still going strong. We are always looking to encourage people to try the sport and play for their local club.”

Anyone interested in getting involved can contact Nicole on 07854 253770.