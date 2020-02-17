Stirring fightback lands Littlehampton Rugby Club first title following Sussex Vase success

Littlehampton Rugby Club produced a dazzling comeback to claim Sussex Vase glory by downing East Grinstead 26-24 in the final.

But the victory was made all the more remarkable with the winners battling back from 24-0 down at one stage to take their first trophy.

Littlehampton had a chance to celebrate their brilliant victory and are now through to the Sussex Salver Cup final on April 4.

On a boggy pitch, a well-drilled East Grinstead team took an early 7-0 lead which they then quickly followed up with a converted try.

Even with the score mounting, Littlehampton constantly put their opponents under pressure.

But before the half was out, a penalty saw East Grinstead bag another three points as they raced into a 17-0 lead.

Things could not have got any worse after the restart as they slipped 24-0 behind.

But suddenly the fightback was on with 35 minutes left as fly-half Ben Best broke the defence and deadlock for the visitors, sprinting from the halfway line to under the posts to make it 24-7.

Within minutes, Best collected the ball and put the ball beyond the full back, winning the race to bring Littlehampton back to within ten points of their opponents.

Everything began to click into place for the visitors and Ollie Sambrooke displayed his electric pace to beat four players and pull the score back to 24-19.

With less than ten minutes left on the clock, Littlehampton were now applying all of the pressure.

After a scrum collapsed in the closing stages following forward pressure, a penalty try was awarded and the comeback 26-24 victory was complete.

Littlehampton head coach Scott Henson showered his team with praise after the remarkable win.

"For me, as coach, I never thought this would happen in my first season," he admitted.

"But to see what it means to all the members, both past and present, it was so moving, especially to finally get Littlehampton their first trophy.

"The team this season has worked so hard and since the new year we have four wins out of five and are currently third in the league.

"After this win and how we achieved it, the team believes anything is possible.

"We now face Heathfield in the regional Sussex Salver Cup.

"Win, lose or draw we will give it everything we've got.

"Nothing would make us happier than to win it for Littlehampton."