Steyning's efforts fail to prevent Littlehampton abandonment

Captain Oliver Collins claimed Steyning did all they could in order for their Sussex League Division 3 West clash against Littlehampton to reach a finish.

The wet weather meant the fixture was abandoned at the Memorial Playing Fields after the hosts had been bowled out for just 120 in 33.5 overs.

However, Littlehampton captain James Askew has been critical of the decision to call the match off.

But Collins believes light drizzle and then a 'torrential' downpour later in the afternoon meant there was no more that could have been done to avoid a no result.

He said: "Unfortunately, we couldn’t get a second innings in as we fancied having a bowl on the wicket.

"But the elements got in the way with solid spells of rain that caused the outfield to get soaked and no chance to get the covers off with the lack of respite from light drizzle ranging to heavy rainfall. "We attempted to get the covers off after the cut off time that the umpires provided to get the game on and get a result, but then a torrential patch of rain came in and resulted in sharing the points.

"We look to get back to winning ways next week and will be confident in our chances at leaders Roffey 2nd XI to put on our best display and turn things around."

Captain Collins did praise the fighting spirit shown by the lower order after a disastrous start.

Steyning's top four batsman managed to score a solitary run between them as they struggled early on.

But runs down the order ensured the home side were skittled out for 120 in 33.5 overs.

Number ten Jamie Piper top scored with 26, while Littlehampton's extras count of 21 was the next highest score.

Collins added: "It was disappointing to find ourselves in a position where all of the top four failed, but we know we have the capabilities to score runs up top and need to get back to this next week.

"I thought at the tail end of our innings, the resistance from Panda (Jamie Piper) and hitting by batsman gave us a total we felt was defendable in conditions and prevented us getting bowled out for an embarrassing score, which would have gave Littlehampton the extra time they required to get out and have a chance to knock off the runs."

