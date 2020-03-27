Stanton captains England Counties rugby squad

Chichester RFC old boy and Seaford College and Harlequins Academy player Caelan Stanton captained the England Counties under-18 rugby squad against Worcester Warriors Premiership academy at Sixways Stadium in Worcester.

The newly formed squad consisting of players from the midlands, London south east, the south west and the north divisions and led by Stanton, beat a strong and successful Warriors academy in a convincing and powerful team performance winning 61-7 after only being together as a squad for one day.

The squad were due to meet again early April for a nine day training camp to compete in two international tests against Ireland U18s at Bedford Blues stadium but that is off because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Stanton is looking to go on to study economics at either Loughborough University or Nottingham University and continue his rugby career training with Worthing Raiders 1st XV for the remainder of this season.