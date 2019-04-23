Speedster Bird ready for major effort in Mini contest

Max Bird will be racing in the Mini Challenge JCW class for 2019 following two successful years in the Ginetta GT5 Challenge.

The 18-year-old college student from Chichester finished fourth in the Ginetta GT5 championship in 2018 with a win at Thruxton and two wins in the final round at the Donington, together with two second places, three thirds and three fastest laps in his second full season of car racing.

In addition he won his class in the Dubai 24-hour in January 2018 driving a Renault Clio Cup car, finishing 50th overall out of 90 starters they covered 1,700 racing miles at an average speed of 71mph, so he has some experience of a front-wheel-drive car to bring to his 2019 campaign.

Summing up his 2018 racing, Bird said: “My driving has improved during the year and with such a competitive grid I am pleased with my 4th place and feel ready for the next challenge.”

Bird will join Lawrence Davey Racing for his 2019 assault and hopes to benefit from Davey’s considerable racing experience and in particular his experience preparing and racing in the Mini Challenge JCW class where he has been a consistent front runner since the championship started.

Bird will have support in 2019 from Vines Group Mini in Guildford as well as continued support from international company Orbx Simulation Systems and from local companies, including Bluebird Developments, Artec Engineering, Core Results, Game Set and Match, Sycamore Cars and the Goodwood Health club.

John Venema of Orbx said: “We are delighted to be able to have supported Max this year and are very impressed with the tremendous results that he has achieved so far in his career.”

Bird said: “I have come on a lot in the last year with the help of David my mind coach, and with his continued support and my physical training programme, I am looking forward to competing in the Mini Challenge and I am aiming to get on the podium by mid-season.”

Follow Bird’s progress throughout 2019 at www.maxbird.co.uk or on Twitter at @maxbird35 or www.facebook/maxbirdracing or Instagram at @maxbirdofficial