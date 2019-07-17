Southwick tennis coach joins former British star player for mini Wimbledon session

A Southwick tennis coach joined a former British star player for a mini Wimbledon session, giving schoolchildren an opportunity to try the sport. Helen Mitchell, coach at Sussex County Lawn Tennis Club in Southwick, worked with Julie Hobbs, who won eight singles titles and 25 doubles titles on the ITF circuit, and two other tennis coaches at the Tennis for Kids session next to the British Airways i360 in Brighton.