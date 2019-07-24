Sofija and Izzy lead Bognor club's glory bid in Cardiff

Cardiff played host to the second round of the prestigious trampoline league where spectacular performances were displayed by an incredible array of talented trampolinists from across the UK.

Male and females aged from nine to seniors compete over three leagues not only for medals but crucial points towards gaining a place at league finals later in the year.

Participating in the very top league one for 15 to 16 years female were Dragonflyers Sofija Kalnicenko and Izzy Hauxwell. Both girls executed a large number of various double somersaults, challenging some of the best talent in the country.

Kalnicenko finished first over two routines with a 90.025 score, taking the top points which guaranteed her a place at finals. Sofija’s 9.4 difficulty with precise execution at frightening height gained her a silver in the one-routine medal jump-off with 49.155.

Hauxwell’s score of 82.870 and 16th place also gained her vital points. Both girls challenged the seniors as they jumped super league, the day’s top event. Again Kalnicenko excelled – her amazing two-round score of 93.480 took another silver place while Hauxwell’s 8.1 difficulty took 18th position.

League two performers Rosie Budge, Libby Morton and Lucy Hijmans all took points. Budge was third at 13/14yrs with 82.690, Morton 13th with 81.215, Hijmans 15th with 80.085 in the 15/16yrs.

In league three Manon Bailey earned points with 19th place at 9/10 yrs and Zoe Maskell finished an incredible 45th out of 104 in the 13/14 yrs.

Kalnicenko sits at the top of the league one table with Izzy in 19th, Budge sits in joint second at league two, Morton 14th, Hijmans 18th in their respective age groups.

Kalnicenko sits phenomenally in second at super league while Morton and Hijmans is 15th in the open synchro, a great start to the Flyers’ competitive season.

Kalnicenko and Budge have gained qualification to the English championships with Kalnicenko just missing out on qualification to British championships despite finishing 11th on overall scores in the qualifiers.

With Daniel Boon off to the NDP national finals, Dragonflyers are proving they can challenge any UK club.