Snowden enjoys Fontwell success - as does Billy Billboard...

Fontwell Park’s Bank Holiday Fun Day was a big success as Jamie Snowden trained two of the seven National-Hunt race winners and an eighth race won by a billboard.

Richard Bandey – who has ridden against trainee clerk of the course Philip Hide at Fontwell – saddled the winner of the Airlynx Handicap Hurdle. Light Gunner held on to win by a neck under Harry Bannister at 7/1.

The 1/4F Tomorrow Mystery took The John Hills 65th Birthday Novices’ Hurdle in fine fashion as Harry Cobden cruised to a 13-length win for Paul Nicholls.

Nicholls and Cobden were denied a quickfire double in the Ralph Waldren 75th Birthday Beginners’ Chase with 10/11F Risk And Roll as Cervaro Mix gave Oliver Sherwood and Leighton Aspell a 2¾-length success.

The next race to post involved neither horses or jockeys – but the Children’s Trust mascot race did have cats, giraffes and more! Billy Billboard ran out the eventual winner for Haywards Heath Lions' Club.

It was back to normal in the fourth race over obstacles as 5/6F The Raven’s Return won the Luke Reardon 21st Birthday “National Hunt” Maiden Hurdle by a cool 27 lengths for Seamus Mullins and Daniel Sansom.

Snowden’s first came in the Oliver Child’s 13th Birthday Handicap Chase in the form of 5/4F Adrrastos. It was a 999th career win for jockey Aidan Coleman, who completed the two-length success.

A quick double for Snowden was completed by Ben Hicks and 7/1-shot Our Reward, who beat Mr Tickle by a head, in the Lymington Town Supported By Nationwide Concreting Handicap Hurdle.

Multigifted ran out the 9/2 winner of Goodwinracing.co.uk Handicap Hurdle for Michael Madgwick. Marc Goldstein rode the six-year-old to a 1½-length victory in the finale.

Racing returns to the track on Wednesday, June 5.