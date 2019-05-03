Slinfold sign Ifield and former Roffey all-rounder

Slinfold have signed former Roffey all-rounder Dan Smith ahead of the new season.

Skipper Steve Haines believes Smith will 'provide quality in all departments' as the look to bounce back from last year's relegation to the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division 4 West.

Dan Smith in action for Ifield last season

But they have lost three key players over the winter.

SEE ALSO Retaining title remains Roffey's 'bread and butter' but Davies wants to go step further in cups | Horsham proud of conveyor belt of Sussex talent but Thornely stresses need for 'consistent team' | How Sussex star Phil Salt's century left his mate pie-eyed

Haines said: "We were unfortunate to be relegated last season and 2019 provides an excellent opportunity for us to bounce back with promotion, albeit in a tough league. We are looking forward to a full season of limited overs cricket as we believe this is more suitable for our players skill sets.

"Dan Smith has joined us from Ifield CC and will provide quality in all departments and experience from playing at a higher level. We have also recruited Atif Hussain and Adam Goacher who will both boost the batting department.

"We have three departures, Kemar Small has not returned from Barbados, Cameron Scott is abroad for the summer and Jack Haines has decided to pursue his cricket elsewhere.

"We are potentially lacking on the seam bowling front but this provides a great opportunity for others to impress and establish themselves as 1st XI bowlers."

Slinfold start their season with a trip to Worthing 2nd XI.