Slinfold's promotion 'within touching distance' after comfortable away win

Steve Haines wants Slinfold to ‘wrap up promotion this Saturday’ after their 85-run victory at Horsham 2nd XI at the weekend moved them closer to achieving their goal.

Fold lost two early wickets at 12-2 but Sean Overton (43) and Dan Smith (57) put on 103 for the third wicket.

Mushal Murad (28) and Imran Shah (24) provided cameos down the order to help Slinfold to a final total of 214-8 off 45 overs.

The reply saw Fold reduce Horsham to 18-2 thanks to Shah (3-11) and Smith (2-21) but the hosts pushed the score to 66.

The Lions then lurched from 66-2 to 79-5 before crumbling from 113-7 to 129 all out after 40.2 overs.

Haines said: “Promotion is now within touching distance and will be secured with another eight points in the final two matches.

“We have two matches left against tough opposition, hopefully we can wrap up promotion this Saturday and then turn our attention to winning the league.”

Slinfold host Felbridge & Sunnyside on Saturday.

