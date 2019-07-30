Slinfold go top after 'best and most complete performance of the season'

Slinfold celebrate during Saturdays win over Chippingdale. Picture by Stephen Goodger
Slinfold celebrate during Saturdays win over Chippingdale. Picture by Stephen Goodger

Steve Haines hailed Slinfold’s ‘best and most complete performances of the season’ following their 57-run win at Chippingdale on Saturday that saw them move top of Division 4 West.

In a game reduced to 30 overs due to poor weather, a quickfire 53* off 33 balls from Dan Graycon blasted Slinfold to 200-6 off their allotted overs. Josh Bourne returned fine figures of 4-23 for the hosts.

Despite Giles Robinson’s 51, the Slinfold trio of Atif Hussain (3-30), Imran Shah (2-31), and Graycon (2-33) stifled Chippingdale, reducing them to 143-8 to take victory.

Haines said: “It was our best and most complete performance of the season. It was great to see everyone stepping up collectively in a vital match.

“We are now top but there are still six or seven sides who can still get promoted. We will need to win a minimum of three from five to achieve promotion.”

A spate of early wickets saw Slinfold at 31-3 but a stand of 62 at four from Haines (40) and Mushal Murad (29) pushed Fold to 93. Both went in quick succession, the score at 108-5, but Shah (32) and Graycon and combined to make 70 before Shah fell to Bourne.

A 56-run second-wicket partnership from Aaron Tugnutt (23) and Robinson had the hosts at 64 in reply, but marvellous bowling from Hussain and Graycon pegged Chippingdale back to 110-5.

Another impressive bowling spell, this time from Shah and Graycon, reduced the hosts to 123-8 with four overs remaining to comfortably claim victory.

Slinfold travel to third-from-bottom Three Bridges 2nd XI on Saturday.

READ MORE Australian jet-setter stars on Sussex debut as Somerset are beaten in the Blast | Rain wipes out most of the 1st Central Sussex League but Bognor's Kaia stuns Hastings | Ashes boost for England: Archer stars as Sussex and Surrey tie