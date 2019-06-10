Skipper Shivnarain scuppers St James's with sensational knock

An unbeaten century from Lindfield skipper Simon Shivnarain was enough to gain at draw at table toppers St. James's Montefiore, after a pitiful batting performance from the visiting side.

Having won the toss and elected to field, the visitors got off to a steady, if not blistering start to keep St. James's from getting away from them. Apoorv Wankhade continued his good form with the ball, picking up the first wicket of Hector Loughton with the score on 21, whilst Anders Wilson saw off Harry Rollings (36) as St. James's got to 71.

This brought James Hunt and Joe Gilligan together who pushed things along with a little more venom. Gilligan eventually fell for 34 as he left his ground only for veteran Kevin Chamberlain to snap up another stumping, adding to his formidable career figures behind the sticks. Hunt continued his innings reaching 61, before skipper Shivnarain got the first of his wickets.

With some positive batting at the end of the 45 overs from Tom Prideaux de Lacy (22) and Jordan Shaw (23) the home side made it to 224 for 7, whilst Shivnarain proved the pick of the bowlers taking 2 for 56.

Lindfield's reply was a disaster early on. With four wickets down, they had only amassed 37, with none of the top four making it past eight, as Shaw and Michael Murray did the damage. Coming in at number five, Shivnarain duly set about trying to rebuild a flagging innings, getting no support from the middle order, until the arrival of Chamberlain, who has some experience in rear guard actions.

Together they took the score from 60 for 7 into triple figures as the flagging hosts got more and more upset by the obdurate Chamberlain. Batting for 60 balls for his unbeaten nine, the veteran wicket-keeper continued unaffected despite the noise from the field and being compared to a member of the equus asinus family.

At the other end Shivnarain punished the poor ball, and reached his century in the last over of the game, by which time the match had petered out into a draw. It marked an astonishing innings, in which no other Lindfield player made it into double figures.

The century-maker commented: "Sometimes in the win/lose/draw format, the game situation dictates a bit of an 'in the trenches' mentality. Today was one of those days."